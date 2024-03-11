IDF spokesman encourages willing Lebanese to share information with Mossad

Hezbollah fired a barrage of more than 30 rockets at Israel on Sunday afternoon.

By Pesach Benson, TPS

The Israel Defense Force’s Arabic spokesperson called on Lebanese individuals who want to help Israel to contact the Mossad intelligence service on Sunday.

“Recently, I received many messages from Lebanese citizens, including even those who identified themselves as Hezbollah activists, expressing their fear that Hezbollah would take Lebanon to a fate similar to Gaza, following the path of ISIS and Hamas, requesting communication with Israeli parties,” Lt. Col. Avichay Adraee wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Unfortunately, I am not authorized for these purposes, and so cannot offer any direct answers. I can, however, direct you to the official Mossad Facebook page, which is marked with a blue check to indicate its authenticity. That is where you can find the best way to improve your situation.” Adraee tweeted.

“I understand your desire for a better situation for your country, and I wish you all a better future and life,” he added.

Adraee, who tweets in Arabic, has more than 565,000 followers on X.

Hezbollah fired a barrage of more than 30 rockets at Israel on Sunday afternoon, though some landed in Syrian territory, the IDF said.

Earlier in the day, Israeli fighter jets struck a Hezbollah terror squad preparing to fire an anti-tank missile in the southern Lebanese area of Chebaa, near the location where the Lebanese, Israeli and Syrian borders converge.

In other Sunday incidents along the Lebanese border, a Hezbollah aerial drone fell in an open area of Mt. Hermon and a rocket was fired at Kibbutz Malkia. No injuries were reported in either incident, though a military vehicle near Malkia was damaged.

In a further signal to Hezbollah, the IDF completed on Sunday an exercise in which logistical supplies were delivered to forces in the north in an emergency scenario.