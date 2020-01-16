IDF strikes Hamas sites in response to rocket barrage

Smoke rises following a previous Israeli airstrike in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on November 12, 2019. (Flash90/Abed Rahim)

The IDF launched retaliatory strikes on positions associated with the Hamas terror group on Wednesday night following a barrage of rockets launched at southern Israel.

By World Israel News Staff

On Wednesday evening, the Israeli Air Force carried out counter-strikes on Hamas sites in the Gaza Strip after at least four rockets were fired at communities in Israel earlier in the day.

The Iron Dome anti-missile defense system reportedly downed two of those rockets.

Among the Hamas positions that the IDF struck on Wednesday were a base for Hamas forces and a facility for the production of weapons, the military announced.

“The attack was carried out in response to the rocket launches from the Gaza Strip at Israeli territory,” said a military statement quoted by Times of Israel.

Footage of the attack on social media showed a massive explosion.

The Israeli government holds Hamas responsible for all rocket fire from the coastal enclave, which is also home to other terror groups, such as Islamic Jihad and Fatah’s Al Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigade.