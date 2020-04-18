IDF thwarts Hezbollah attempts to breach Israel-Lebanon border

Israel slammed Hezbollah’s “provocative” activity on Friday evening.

By Associated Press

Israel on Saturday announced that the Lebanese terror group Hezbollah had carried out “provocative” activity along the Israel-Lebanon border.

In a statement, Foreign Minister Israel Katz said Hezbollah perpetrated multiple attempts to breach the border Friday night.

He said Israel “thoroughly condemns” the incident and expects the Lebanese government to prevent such threats, warning that Israel would lodge a complaint with the United Nations Security Council.

On Friday night, the Israeli military fired flares along the frontier after signs of a border breach. It said it later found damage to the separation fence in three locations.

Israel and Hezbollah fought a month-long war in 2006 that ended with a U.N.-brokered truce under which Hezbollah is barred from conducting military activity along the frontier. Hezbollah routinely violates the terms of the ceasefire.

After the incidents on Friday night, there was no immediate comment from the terror group, which receives hundreds of millions of dollars in aid from Iran, including arms, training, and other assistance.

Hezbollah, like its benefactors in Tehran, is committed to Israeli’s destruction.

In addition to aid from Iran, Hezbollah also directs a global narcotics trafficking and money laundering operation. According to Forbes magazine, Hezbollah is the richest terror group in the world.

Hezbollah has also amassed a massive arsenal of rockets and missiles in southern Lebanon, with which it routinely threatens Israel.