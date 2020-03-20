Ilhan Omar lauds Trump’s leadership during coronavirus crisis

“Politics aside, this is incredible and the right response in this critical time,” Omar tweeted.

By World Israel News Staff

Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, a member of the “squad” and unfriendly to the Trump administration, to say the least, has praised the American president over his “incredible” leadership during the coronavirus crisis.

Omar was responding on Wednesday to Intercept reporter Lee Fang, who tweeted:

“Trump suspending mortgage foreclosures, demanding cash payments to Americans, now invoking the Defense Production Act to force private firms to produce needed supplies is incredible. Kind of a shell shock for anyone who reported on any economic policies in the Obama years.”

Omar replied, “Politics aside, this is incredible and the right response in this critical time.”

In another tweet, she added:

“@AyannaPressley always says, unprecedented times require unprecedented leadership and we are seeing that in our country right now. I have faith that we will survive this as a nation and build together.

Continuing on, she added a new tweet:

“Finally, we should never let politics get in the way of good policy. This is a great start and hope others will be part of a united front to push for good policies that will help us work through the economic anxiety the country is feeling right now.”