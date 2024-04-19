Omar’s daughter suspended from college for violent anti-Israel protest

Ilhan Omar questioned allegations of antisemitism at Columbia University at a congressional hearing.

By JNS

A day after her mother questioned leaders of Columbia University during a congressional House Education and Workforce committee hearing on campus antisemitism casting doubt on the importance of the proceeding, Barnard College junior Isra Hirsi got suspended for allegedly contributing to the problem.

Barnard is the sister school of Columbia.

Hirsi, the daughter of progressive “Squad” member Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), announced on X on Thursday: “I’m an organizer with CU Apartheid Divest @ColumbiaSJP, in my 3 years at @BarnardCollege I have never been reprimanded or received any disciplinary warnings I just received notice that I am 1 of 3 students suspended for standing in solidarity with Palestinians facing a genocide.”

Hirsi wrote that “those of us in Gaza Solidarity Encampment will not be intimidated,” and “we will stand resolute until our demands are met.” She then called for “divestment from companies complicit in genocide.”

Brooke Goldstein, executive director for the Lawfare Project, posted on X that “Hirsi has acknowledged that she is one of the organizers of Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP), the hate group that has done so much damage – not just to Jewish students on campus, but to the rights of all students.”

Goldstein wrote that “this may be breaking news, but somehow it is not shocking news.”