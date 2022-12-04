‘I’LL FIND YOU’: ‘Don’t bully anybody around me,’ Israeli fighter warns antisemites, racists December 4, 2022 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/ill-find-you-dont-bully-anybody-around-me-israeli-fighter-warns-antisemites-racists/ Email Print “I am Jewish. I am proud…I won’t stand for antisemitism. I won’t stand for any racism,” Natan Levy, the only Israeli in the elite mixed martial arts Ultimate Fighting Championship league, stated in a warning to Kanye West as well as to all racists and antisemities. Natan Levy calls out Kanye West: “If you got a problem with me or my people, come see me, bro.” Full #UFCOrlando post-fight scrum ▶️ https://t.co/vHPX2Qdnnh pic.twitter.com/BslNzjCJFT — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) December 4, 2022 AntisemitismIsraeli athletesKanye WestRacism