‘I’LL FIND YOU’: ‘Don’t bully anybody around me,’ Israeli fighter warns antisemites, racists

“I am Jewish. I am proud…I won’t stand for antisemitism. I won’t stand for any racism,” Natan Levy, the only Israeli in the elite mixed martial arts Ultimate Fighting Championship league, stated in a warning to Kanye West as well as to all racists and antisemities.

Natan Levy calls out Kanye West: “If you got a problem with me or my people, come see me, bro.” Full #UFCOrlando post-fight scrum ▶️ https://t.co/vHPX2Qdnnh pic.twitter.com/BslNzjCJFT — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) December 4, 2022