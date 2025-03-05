In a first, UN to recognize victims of Hamas’ psychological terror

The report will charge Hamas with violating the international laws of war.

By Batya Jerenberg, World Israel News

The UN will officially recognize for the first time Wednesday Hamas’ use of psychological terrorism over the course of the war in Gaza, Kan Reshet Bet reported on its “This Morning” talk show.

The report will charge Hamas with violating the international laws of war due to the many videos it has released of hostages it and other terror groups abducted during the October 7, 2023 invasion of Israel.

Dr. Alice Edwards, the UN Special Rapporteur on Torture, will present her report in the UN branch in Geneva, Switzerland, after having visited Israel and meeting families of those forced to beg for the Israeli government to make a deal to get them released, with their deteriorating physical condition being clear for all to see.

Edwards also met with some of the hostages who were freed in the first deal, implemented seven weeks into the war, when most of the female hostages and all the living minors were exchanged for a temporary ceasefire, a huge increase in humanitarian aid, and some 240 Palestinian prisoners, also women and minors.

The report clearly defines the families as victims of mental and psychological torture by Hamas.

Dr. Shelly Aviv Yeni, volunteer head of the International Law Department at the Hostages and Missing Families Forum, told the show’s interviewers that the report “also mentions that families of kidnapped people often experience depression and chronic anxiety” as a result of the horrific videos, “which include the use of manipulations intended to confuse family members.”

The Forum took credit for getting in contact with Edwards and pushing for her official recognition of Hamas’ psychological terrorism.

Its law department also helped achieve Israel’s only other victory at the UN, which has consistently refused to condemn Hamas and regularly equates Hamas’ slaughter of 1,200 people on October 7 with Israeli attempts at self-defense.

After a great deal of urging by the Forum and others horrified by Israel’s proof of the terrorists’ rapes, gang rapes and sexualized torture of many victims, Pramila Patten, special representative of the UN secretary-general on sexual violence in conflict, visited Israel with a whole team of investigators.

After interviewing victims, their families, first responders, doctors and forensic specialists, she issued a report last March that unequivocally confirmed that Hamas used sexual violence during the October 7 attack and sexually assaulted hostages as well.

Edwards’ report will be presented at an event that will include senior UN officials and representatives of the hostages’ families.