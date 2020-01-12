Iran arrests UK ambassador amid massive anti-regime protests

Britain accused Iran of violating international law after its ambassador to Iran was arrested and briefly detained during protests in Tehran.

By Associated Press

Iranian media said ambassador Rob Macaire was arrested outside a university and detained for more than an hour before being released.

Protests have been taking place after the Iranian government admitted that its Revolutionary Guard shot down a Ukrainian passenger plane, killing all 176 people on board.

U.K. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said “the arrest of our ambassador in Tehran without grounds or explanation is a flagrant violation of international law.”

“The Iranian government is at a crossroads moment,” he said. “It can continue its march towards pariah status with all the political and economic isolation that entails, or take steps to de-escalate tensions and engage in a diplomatic path forwards.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson earlier called Iran’s admission that it shot down the plane “an important first step” and called for de-escalation of tensions between Iran and the United States.