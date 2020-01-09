Iran continues to falsely present missile strike as great victory

“Our brave soldiers fired tens of missiles in a successful attack,” Iran’s Revolutionary Guard said.

Iran continues to misrepresent its Wednesday missile attack on two bases housing U.S. troops in Iraq, despite the fact that the U.S. said it suffered no casualties.

Iranian media claims that America did suffer heavy losses and is hiding the fact.

The private Iranian news agency Tasnim quotes Hasan Salam, leader of the pro-Iranian faction in Iraqi’s parliament, saying that the U.S. brought its dead to Tel Aviv, Israel Hayom reports.

“They transferred the wounded to the occupied territories. There no one asks questions,” Salam said, referring to Judea and Samaria.

He also said several U.S. helicopters were struck on the ground.

Iranian TV reported “80 Americans killed.”

The Iranians fired a total of 15 missiles. Ten hit the Ain al-Asad air base in Iraq’s western Anbar province, and one targeted a base in Irbil in Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdish region. Four missiles failed to reach their targets, “pounding sand” in the words of American officials.

President Donald Trump credited an early warning system “that worked very well” for the fact that no Americans or Iraqis were killed. He added that Americans should be “extremely grateful and happy” with the outcome.

“Our brave soldiers fired tens of missiles in a successful attack,” Iran’s Revolutionary Guard said.

Since the death of Gen. Qassem Soleimani in a U.S. targeted drone strike last Friday, Iran has been sending mixed messages. It is both promising “severe and hard revenge” and attempting to deescalate the situation.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted that the country had “concluded proportionate measures in self-defense,” suggesting that it had satisfied its need for revenge.

On the other hand, Iranian military officials in Iran promise more to come. “The Muslims will leave no spot anywhere safe for the Americans,” Soleimani’s replacement and former deputy, General Hossein Salami, warned on Tuesday.

Last week, former Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commander Mohsen Rezaee said Trump had “crossed the red line” by killing Soleimani.