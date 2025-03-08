Iran criticizes Egypt’s plan to rebuild Gaza, calls for elimination of Israel

Arab leaders approved an Egyptian reconstruction plan for Gaza, which is set to cost $53 billion.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Iran criticized Egypt’s plan for rebuilding Gaza, stating that a “one-state solution” is the only viable path forward for the Palestinians.

Iran voiced its opposition to the Arab plan for Gaza during a meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Last week, Arab leaders approved an Egyptian reconstruction plan for Gaza, which is set to cost $53 billion and aims to prevent the displacement of Palestinians from the enclave, in contrast to US President Donald Trump’s “Middle East Riviera” vision.

Iran’s Foreign Minister, Abbas Araqchi, criticized the plan for not explicitly calling for the elimination of Israel and stated that the two-state solution “will not guarantee Palestinian rights.”

He reaffirmed Tehran’s support for a single state that represents all the original inhabitants of Palestine.

Araqchi remarked, “While we respect the views of some brotherly nations regarding the two-state solution, the Islamic Republic of Iran maintains that this approach will not fulfill the rights of the Palestinian people.”

He added, “In our view, a ‘one democratic state’ representing all the original inhabitants of Palestine is the only viable solution.”

Araqchi accused Israel of ongoing defiance of the UN Charter, its labeling of the UN Secretary-General as persona non grata, and its obstruction of UNRWA’s operations. He argued that these actions make it essential to continue efforts to expel the Israeli regime from the United Nations.

The Arab plan for Gaza was unveiled at a summit on March 4.

Regarding the governance of Gaza, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi stated that Egypt has collaborated with the Palestinians to establish an administrative committee composed of independent, professional Palestinian technocrats, who will be responsible for governing Gaza once the war concludes.

The proposal to remove Hamas from official leadership in Gaza may be viewed by Iran as a threat to its influence in the region.