Iran distances itself from October 7th attacks, claims it was unaware of plans

Iranian vice president denies Tehran had foreknowledge of Hamas’ invasion of Israel, distancing itself from the attacks and suggesting they hurt Iran’s interests.

By World Israel News Staff

A top Iranian official on Wednesday denied that Tehran had foreknowledge of Hamas’ invasion of Israel on October 7th, 2023, and distanced his government from the attacks, suggesting they had negative repercussions for Iran.

Iranian Vice President Mohammad Javad Zarif, who formerly served as Foreign Minister, spoke at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland on Wednesday, discussing the ongoing stalemate of Iran’s nuclear program, its ties to Hamas, and the impact of the October 7th invasion of Israel on Iran.

Zarif reiterated previous claims by Iranian leaders that Tehran was unaware of Hamas’ plans to invade Israel, and even suggested that the attacks were detrimental to Iran’s foreign policy.

“We did not know about October 7,” Zarif said.

“We were supposed to have a meeting with the Americans on JCPOA renewal on October 9, which was undermined and destroyed by this operation.”

“Tehran’s allies in the region, including Hamas, have always worked for their own cause, even at our expense,” Zarif continued.

“We never tried to cash [in on] our investment in the region.”

Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, made similar comments days after October 7th, denying any connection with the attacks, while appearing to laud Hamas, a long-time Iranian proxy.

During his address on Wednesday, Zarif – who was instrumental in crafting the 2015 Iran nuclear deal while serving as foreign minister – denied Tehran has any ambitions for obtaining atomic weapons.

“Had we wanted to build a nuclear weapon, we could have done it a long time ago. But a program to build nuclear weapons is not going to be like our program.”

Zarif said he hoped the new American president will “choose rationality” during his second term in office and “be more serious, more focused, more realistic.”