Iran faces massive lawsuit over ties to Hamas and October 7th massacres

Relatives of Americans killed or wounded during Hamas invasion set to file $500 million lawsuit against Iran over its role in bolstering the Gaza terror group.

By World Israel News Staff

The families of dozens of American citizens who were killed or wounded during the Hamas invasion of Israel on October 7th are poised to sue the Iranian government over its material support for the terror organization.

According to a report by The Jerusalem Post Thursday afternoon, the families of 54 American citizens impacted directly by the October 7th invasion are set to file a massive $500 million suit against Tehran on Friday, demanding damages for mental and physical harm caused as a result of its funding, arming, and training of Hamas terrorists.

The suit is being filed jointly with the United States District Court for the District of Columbia by multiple firms representing the dozens of plaintiffs.

One of the law firms involved, Gideon Fisher & Co., has, according to the report, gathered testimonies from some 1,250 relatives of the victims involved in the case.

“After many months of work, during which testimonies of victims impacted physically and mentally were collected and a team of international experts was assembled, our office is leading an important legal and moral process of filing damages claims against Iran and other partners of Hamas, who are behind the criminal attack against Israeli and American citizens on 10/7,” said Gideon Fisher told The Post.

“Beyond the war effort, we are required to act and fight Hamas and its supporters in the legal and civil realm as well.”

Friday’s suit is part of a series of legal actions planned by Gideon Fisher & Co. and other firms against supporters of Hamas.

Another suit is already planned for Syria, over Damascus’ long-time support for Hamas, and citing the country’s designation as a state sponsor of terrorism.