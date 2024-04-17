Iran holds military parade to convince public failed attack on Israel was a ‘success’

‘Operation Honest Promise brought down the glory of the Zionist regime (Israel).’

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

On Wednesday, Iran celebrated its so-called “successful” attack against Israel that was rebuffed by the Jewish state and other nations overnight on Saturday.

The parade through the streets of Tehran featured drones and long-range ballistic missiles.

Speaking from a military base, President Ebrahim Raisi declared, “Operation Honest Promise brought down the glory of the Zionist regime.”

“This operation showed that our armed forces are ready,” he added.

Raisi also called out Arab states he accused of being Israel’s allies in the Middle East, such as the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia, which was in talks for a normalization agreement before the war in Gaza that began with Hamas’s invasion on October 7th.

“These countries are now humiliated in front of their own people which constitutes a strategic failure for the regime” of Israel, Raisi said.

Contrary to pomp and circumstance and the rhetoric in Iran, the attack was handily defeated by Israel and its allies with 99% of Iran’s missiles and drones intercepted.

The Iranian attack on Israel in the early hours of April 14 consisted of 170 UAVs, 30 cruise missiles and 120 ballistic missiles—more than 300 aerial threats in total, with almost all successfully intercepted and neutralized.

According to the Israeli military, 99.2% of the missiles and drones were intercepted before they reached their targets, with minor damage reported at one Israeli military base, and one injury reported in a separate attack in southern Israel.

Iran has been investing heavily in its missiles and UAV capabilities for decades.

Following the attack, Israel’s war cabinet met and discussed a potential retaliation for Iran’s historic aggression.

Although the US and Europe are discussing imposing greater sanctions against Iran, the Biden Administration has urged Israel not to retaliate militarily.

The IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi said that the extensive attack from Iran “will be met with a response.’