Iran launches hundreds of UAVs and ballistic missiles at Israel

The flight time for a ballistic missile from Iran is 10 minutes, a jet cruise missile takes 2 hours and the flight time for a UAV from Iran is 9 hours.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

For the first time in Israel’s history, Iran has attacked Israel and has launched hundreds of drones and missiles.

Prime Minister Netanyahu issued a statement, “Citizens of Israel, in recent years, and even more so in recent weeks, Israel is preparing for the possibility of a direct attack from Iran.”

“Our defense systems are deployed, we are prepared for any scenario, both in defense and attack. The State of Israel is strong, the IDF is strong, the public is strong,” he said.

The Prime Minister added, “We appreciate the US for standing by Israel’s side as well as the support of the UK, France and many other countries.”

“I established a clear principle — whoever hurts us, we will hurt them. We will defend ourselves from any threat and we will do so calmly and with determination.”

“I know that you, the citizens of Israel, are also keeping calm. I urge you to listen to the directives of the Home Front Command.”

“Together we stand, and with God’s help, together we will overcome all of our enemies,” Netanyahu says.

Israelis woke in the early hours of Sunday morning to the sound of sirens and booms and retreated to bomb shelters as the IDF reported that Iranian missiles had been intercepted.

Following the warning several hours earlier that over 100 drones were launched from Iran against Israel, booms and sirens were heard in the north and south of the country, in Jerusalem as well as Judea and Samaria.

A few minutes later, sirens were also heard in Dimona and Beersheva.

One 10-year-old boy from a Bedouin town near Arad is being treated for shrapnel injuries following an interception of an Iranian drone.

He has been taken to Soroka Hospital in Beersheba.

IDF Chairperson Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari in a new video statement that, in addition to drones, Iran has launched missiles into Israel and fighter planes are ready to counter the attacks.

Hagari urged Israelis to go immediately to bomb shelters when they hear sirens and to stay there for at least 10 minutes unless instructed to stay there longer.

“I remind you that no matter where the threat is launched from, when an alarm sounds you must enter the shelter and wait there for no less than ten minutes. We will update in real-time if you are required to stay there for a longer period,” he says.

Hagari added that Israel’s air defense is “fully operational and is intercepting threats wherever required, even at this very moment.”

“At this time, numerous IAF planes are in the air, ready to counter any threat,” Hagari says.

“You may hear explosions from interceptions or debris falling. Since there are a variety of threats, the alerts may be issued across wide areas,” he continues.

He warned the public to “refrain from spreading unverified rumors and reports.”

“Continue to act responsibly and calmly as you have been and adhere to the instructions. We are strong and capable of handling this event,” Hagari says.

“The IDF will do whatever it takes to protect the citizens of the State of Israel,” Hagari said, adding that there will be further updates in an hour.

Jordanian jets shot down dozens of drones flying over Jordan and headed to Israel.

This is a strong show of support from the Arab nation after it criticized Israel’s military in its war against Hamas in Gaza.

Sources say drones were neutralized by jets in the Jordanian Valley close to Jerusalem.

Other drones were downed close to the border between Syria and Iraq.

US military forces operating from an undisclosed location have shot down Iranian drones in Sweida and Deraa provinces in southern Syria close to the Jordanian border.

The UK’s Ministry of Defense announced that British Royal Air Force jets “will intercept any airborne attacks within range of our existing missions, as required” after Iran sent drones and missiles against Israel.

“In response to increased Iranian threats and the growing risk of escalation in the Middle East, the UK Government has been working with partners across the region to encourage de-escalation and prevent further attacks,” the statement adds.

British Royal Air Force jets in the Middle East “will intercept any airborne attacks within range of our existing missions, as required” after Iran targeted Israel with drones and missiles, the country’s Ministry of Defense says.

Channel 12 quotes a “senior Israeli official” promising an ‘unprecedented response’ to Iran’s attack and urged Israelis not to go to bed because of what is in store for Iran.

The Ministry of Education announced that there will be no educational activities or classes throughout the country.

Also, recreational and social activities in community centers will be closed and youth activities and camping trips will be cancelled.