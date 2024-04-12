Iran may attack Israel within 24-48 hours – here are the scenarios

US officials said the attack could occur ‘possibly on Israeli soil’ as opposed to Israeli interests elsewhere.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

According to a Wall Street Journal report, Iran may attack Israel on Friday or Saturday.

This is an update of a warning earlier in the week by US intelligence officials who said Iran could potentially attack proxies of Israel or embassies abroad.

However, a more recent warning from a US official said the attack could occur “possibly on Israeli soil” as opposed to Israeli interests elsewhere, and likely in the north or the south of the country.

Iran has made several threats to retaliate for the strike that killed an IRGC Quds force general, his deputy, and 6 other terrorists in Damascus earlier this month.

Although Israel has not claimed responsibility for the airstrike in Damascus, it is widely assumed that Israel was behind the killing of the terrorist general.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to respond forcefully against any attack on Israel.

He said, “Whoever harms us, we will harm them. We are prepared to meet all of the security needs of the State of Israel, both defensively and offensively.”

Earlier this week, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards officials met with the country’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to discuss options for retaliating against Israel.

One scenario included a direct attack on Israel with sophisticated medium-range missiles.

Social media accounts have shown that Iranian terror forces have simulated missile attacks on the Haifa airport and the nuclear facility in Dimona.

In addition, there are some reports that Iran may attack Israel’s power and destination plants.

Khamenei is said to be weighing his options as Israel may be able to intercept Iranian missiles and attack Iran’s terror infrastructure to retaliate for a strike.

One of Kahmenei’s advisers reported, “The strike plans are in front of the Supreme Leader and he is still weighing the political risk.”