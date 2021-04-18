Iran must strike Dimona nuclear facility, says Iranian commentator

“Iran must take action against the Dimona facility,” wrote Dr. Sadollah Zarei.

A columnist for a prominent Iranian newspaper penned an editorial on Saturday calling on the Islamic Republic to strike Israel’s nuclear facility at Dimona, as an “eye for an eye” act of revenge after an explosion at the Natanz nuclear site.

Last week’s attack on Natanz is widely believed to have been carried out by Israel, although the Jewish State has not publicly confirmed or denied involvement in the incident.

A massive explosion at the site destroyed thousands of centrifuges used for advanced uranium enrichment and reportedly set back the Iranian nuclear program by nine months.

“The Islamic Republic is not close-handed and seeks a proportionate response,” wrote analyst Dr. Sadollah Zarei in the hardline Iranian newspaper Kahyan, which is affiliated with the country’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Khamenei.

“The opinion of this [writer] is that [a response should be] based on the formula ‘an eye for an eye’ and mutual threat. In response to the Natanz incident, Iran must take action against the Dimona facility,” he wrote.

In November 2020, Zarei wrote a column demanding that the Iranian government strike the northern Israeli city of Haifa, after an allegedly Israeli-backed operation killed Iranian chief nuclear physicist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

The retaliatory assault on Haifa should destroy infrastructure and “cause heavy human casualties,” Zarei wrote.

Kahyan recently published an editorial suggesting that international concerns around Iran’s nuclear programs were part of a diabolical plot against Iran.

“No country in the world has ever raised any objections to the inalienable right of Iran to explore new vistas of modern science and technology, including nuclear energy, except a few sworn enemies of the Iranian people,” it said.

“These are the U.S., Britain and the illegal Zionist entity whose tentacles on Iran were cut by the grassroots Islamic movement of the Iranian people.”

In a letter to the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) republished by Kahyan, Iran’s Ambassador to the UN Kazem Gharibabadi said, “The Israeli regime, with its present non-peaceful nuclear program, remains the sole and major threat preventing the establishment of peace and stability.”

“International pressure should be brought to bear against the Israeli regime and its nuclear threat,” he added.