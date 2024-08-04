Iran rejects world leaders’ calls for restraint, expected to strike Israel on Monday

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, July 19, 2022. (Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP)

Iranian officials said they will strike Israel even if it means all-out war.

Iran has rejected calls from world leaders to show restraint following its threats against Israel, and US officials say Iran may strike as early as Monday.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Iranian officials said they will strike Israel even if it means all-out war.

Israel is currently bracing for a potential attack from Iran after the assassination in Tehran of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh.

Foreign ministers in Lebanon and Jordan traveled to Iran to persuade Iran to back off from its threats.

However, Iran doubled down on threats and said it “didn’t care if it triggered war.”

Israel is preparing for an attack by Iran that may last several days.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said any attack would be met with a response and added that “the State of Israel is in a multi-front war against Iran’s axis of evil.”

Three US and Israeli officials told Axios reporter Barak Ravid on Sunday that Iran may strike Israel as early as Monday.

Michael Erik Kurilla, commander of US Central Command, arrived in the Middle East on Sunday.

The purpose of the visit was to prepare Israel and its allies to counter an attack.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps threatened that revenge would be “severe and at an appropriate time, place, and manner.”

In addition, Hezbollah announced that rather than focusing on military targets in its rocket attacks against Israel, it would start aiming for civilians.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin approved sending cruisers and destroyers to shoot down ballistic missiles as well as fighter jets.

“Austin has ordered adjustments to US military posture designed to improve US force protection, to increase support for the defense of Israel, and to ensure the United States is prepared to respond to various contingencies,” the Pentagon said in a statement.