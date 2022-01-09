Iran ‘sanctions’ 51 US citizens; US threatens ‘severe consequences’ if anyone harmed

Those sanctioned have engaged in “terrorism and violation of fundamental human rights,” Iran stated.

By World Israel News Staff

Iran will suffer severe consequences if any U.S. citizen comes to harm, the White House warned on Sunday.

The warning comes following Tehran’s imposition of sanctions on 51 Americans for the 2020 killing of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Commander Qassem Soleimani.

The 51 listed includes General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and former White House national security advisor Robert O’Brien.

“Yesterday, Iran purported to impose sanctions on 51 Americans. They do so as Iran’s proxy militias continue to attack American troops in the Middle East, and as Iranian officials threaten to carry out terror operations inside the United States and elsewhere around the world,” the White House statement read.

“Make no mistake: the United States of America will protect and defend its citizens,” the statement continued.

“As Americans, we have our disagreements on politics. We have our disagreements on Iran policy. But we are united in our resolve against threats and provocations.”

Furthermore, “We will work with our allies and partners to deter and respond to any attacks carried out by Iran. Should Iran attack any of our nationals, including any of the 51 people named yesterday, it will face severe consequences,” the statement read.

Iran imposed similar sanctions on former President Donald Trump and several other U.S. senior officials a little over a year ago, and this week Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said Trump must face trial for the killing or Tehran will take revenge.

Moreover, the Iranian Foreign Ministry tweeted that by admitting it was involved in Soleimani’s death, the “Zionist regime” proves its hand in global instability and that it “was the link connecting all forces of evil in the world.”