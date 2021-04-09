Iran testing nuclear-capable missiles for months, says Israel’s UN envoy

The Security Council must respond to Iran’s threats to world peace and security, the Israeli ambassador wrote in a letter to the UN chief.

By World Israel News Staff

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Corps has been testing nuclear-capable missiles for several months, said Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. and UN Gilad Erdan, calling on the United National Security Council members to condemn the activity, Israel Hayom reported Friday.

Erdan sent a letter to the UNSC and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres with details on Iran’s illegal missile activities, which, he notes, violate Resolution 2231 that endorsed the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, the site reported.

Iran tested missiles of various ranges – including the Sejjil and Qader ballistic missiles, which are capable of carrying a 650 kg (1400 pounds) warhead and have a range of approximately 2,000 km (1,200 miles) – during a military exercise in January, according to the report.

Meanwhile, the Biden administration has reversed former President Donald Trump’s policy on Iran, announcing it is prepared to accede to demands from the Islamic Republic to lift sanctions before Iran resumes its compliance with the nuclear deal.

Furthermore, the U.S. and Iran will resume talks on Friday to try and salvage the Iran nuclear deal, i24 News reports.

Initial talks in Vienna on Thursday with the U.S. and world powers to rescue the deal were a “success,” Iranian President Hassan Rouhani told a Cabinet meeting in Tehran, according to i24 News.