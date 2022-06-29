Iran, US resume indirect nuclear talks in Qatar

The American and Iranian flags, symbolizing talks in Vienna surrounding re-entry into the Iran nuclear deal. (Novikov Aleksey/Shutterstock)

Iran’s chief nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani and U.S. special envoy for Iran Robert Malley are negotiating from separate rooms in a Doha hotel.

By JNS

Indirect nuclear talks between the United States and Iran resumed Tuesday in Doha, Qatar, Iranian state media reported.

Iran’s chief nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani and U.S. special envoy for Iran Robert Malley are negotiating from separate rooms in a Doha hotel, reported Reuters. The talks aim to revive the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran, the U.S. and other world powers.

Kani met with European Union envoy Enrique Mora, who is shuttling between the two sides. Iran refuses to hold direct talks.

One Iranian and one European official told Reuters last week that Iran had dropped the demand to remove its Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) from the U.S. Foreign Terrorist Organization list.

However, Iran still has two remaining demands, one involving sanctions.