Iran warns pilots to clear airspace before potential attack on Israel

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken alerted the G7 that Iran was likely to launch an attack against Israel on Monday.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Iran issued a NOTAM, a notice to pilots to keep the airspace clear in the country’s center, west, and northwest.

The warning comes amid Iran’s threatening a retaliatory attack against Israel for the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.

Hezbollah has issued a similar warning as retaliation for the killing of Fuad Shukr in Beirut.

Although Israel has not claimed responsibility for the assassination of Haniyeh, it is widely assumed that its military carried it out.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken alerted the G7 that Iran was likely to launch an attack against Israel on Monday.

US intelligence indicated that the attack was likely to be more severe than Iran’s launch of 300 missiles on April 13, most of which were intercepted.

While visiting the IAF command center in Tel Aviv, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said on Monday that Israel’s air force must make a “quick transition to offense.”

Gallant said, “Our enemies are carefully considering their steps thanks to the abilities you have demonstrated in the last year.”

He added, “However, we must prepare for all scenarios, including a quick transition to offense.”

Gallant evaluated the IAF’s preparedness “in light of security developments,” including “the possibilities of offensive action in all combat sectors.”

Gallant joined IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevy and CENTCOM Chief Gen. Michael Kurilla in assessing the preparedness of Israel’s military for a potential attack.

Their meeting focused on “security-strategic issues and joint assessments in the region, as part of the response to threats in the Middle East.”

Iran’s foreign minister said on Monday that it isn’t seeking further escalation but instead feels it needs to “punish” Israel for the assassinations.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin “has ordered adjustments to U.S. military posture designed to improve U.S. force protection, to increase support for the defense of Israel, and to ensure the United States is prepared to respond to various contingencies,” the Pentagon statement from deputy press secretary Sabrina Singh said.

Austin ordered the USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group to replace the USS Theodore Roosevelt carrier strike group. In addition, destroyers and cruisers capable of ballistic missile defense will be sent to the Eastern Mediterranean and Middle East.