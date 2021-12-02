‘Iran will never have nuclear weapons,’ Mossad vows

“Iran will have no nuclear weapons, not in the coming years – never, never.”

By World Israel News Staff

A nuclear deal with Iran would be “unbearable, Mossad chief David Barnea said Thursday evening at a Hanukkah ceremony in Jerusalem where 12 members of the national intelligence agency were given awards of excellence.

“Iran will never have nuclear weapons,” he declared, Hebrew media reported.

“Obviously, there is no need for 60% enriched uranium for civilian purposes, there is no need for three sites with thousands of active centrifuges — unless there is an intention to develop nuclear weapons,” Barnea said.

“Iran strives for regional hegemony, engages in terrorism – which we crack down on every single day around the world – and continually threatens the stability of the Middle East,” he continued.

“Therefore, our eyes are open, we are alert, and together with our colleagues in the defense establishment we will do whatever it takes to keep the threat away from the State of Israel, and thwart it in any way.

“Iran will have no nuclear weapons, not in the coming years – never, never.”

Earlier in the day, the Jewish Chronicle reported that the Mossad had recruited a small group of Iranian nuclear scientists to carry out targeted strikes against the Islamic regime’s nuclear instillations, setting back efforts to create a nuclear bomb.

Also on Thursday, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett spoke with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, with the conversation focusing mainly on the Iranian nuclear program.

The prime minister referred to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) report that was issued during the talks in Vienna, according to which Iran has started the process of enriching uranium to the level of 20% purity with advanced centrifuges at its Fordow underground facility.

Bennett noted that Iran was carrying out “nuclear blackmail” as a negotiation tactic and that this must be met with an immediate cessation of negotiations and by concrete steps taken by the major powers.