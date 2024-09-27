Irangate: Iran’s plan to stop Trump and elect Kamala

Unlike Russiagate, Irangate is real and has roots in the White House.

By Daniel Greenfield, FrontPage Magazine

In the last two months, Iran set up fake news sites to defame Trump and promote Kamala, hacked the Trump campaign and tried to pass stolen documents to the Harris-Walz campaign and its media allies, and finally plotted to assassinate former President Trump and his officials.

These rather definite statements of Iran’s intentions in the presidential election have been dismissed with generic Russiagate buzzwords that describe the Islamic terrorist state as being out to “destabilize and sow chaos”. When Iran hacked the Trump campaign, we were told that it was to “sow chaos” and now that Trump has been briefed on the assassination threats, once again it’s been described as a plot to “destabilize and sow chaos” in the United States.

But if Iran is out to only “sow chaos” then why isn’t it trying to assassinate Biden or Kamala?

Where are the Iranian agents soliciting useful idiots to take a shot at current administration officials rather than former Trump administration officials? And why didn’t Iran hack into the Kamala campaign and then email the stolen files to the Trump-Vance campaign?

Iran isn’t trying to “sow chaos” which is a meaningless buzzword the intel community seem to have come up with to project its own nation building paradigm abroad onto American politics.

The Islamic Republic is out to win. And it defines winning as Trump’s political defeat or death.

America’s leading middle eastern enemy actively interfering in a presidential election ought to be bigger news than it is. The Clinton campaign spun Russia’s awkward efforts to recruit black nationalists into backing its Syria agenda after the election into the great Russiagate hoax complete with British ex-secret agents, micturating hookers in Moscow hotel rooms, secret bank internet connections and a multi-year investigation fronted by a senile former FBI boss.

The revelation that Iran is trying to stop Trump and elect Kamala by any means occasions no more from the White House and the intel community than a reluctant briefing and some boilerplate prose about sowing chaos as if there is no motive or agenda to these activities.

No one has brought ‘Irangate’ into being even though there’s more than enough materials.

After September 11, Joe Biden suggested, “this would be a good time to send, no strings attached, a check for $200 million to Iran.”

Biden urged restoring an American diplomatic presence to Tehran where our diplomats had been held hostage and cutting off Radio Liberty broadcasts undermining the Iranian regime.

Biden’s 2008 presidential campaign was backed by Iran Lobby figures and he believed that Iranian support was so vital to his campaign that he attacked Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama for being insufficiently pro-Iran, and used his vote against designating the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), the key player behind Hamas, Hezbollah and the murder of hundreds of American soldiers, as a terrorist organization to argue that he would make a better president.

For Iran.

After being part of an administration that provided Iran with the massive sanction relief and clearance that enabled it to build a massive missile arsenal and nuclear program, Biden left office and misappropriated classified documents involving Iran that he took home with him.

Biden stayed loyal to the Iran Lobby and it to him. Iranian hackers with the IRGC tried to interfere in the 2020 presidential election to stop Trump and aid Biden.

In the 2020 election, Jamal Abdi, the executive director of National Iranian American Council (NIAC) Action, often described as the Iran Lobby, was exposed as one of Biden’s biggest bundlers, and NIAC claimed its members had run phone banks and donated $385,000 to him.

NIAC Action had endorsed Biden and celebrated the election outcome by declaring that, “our long, national nightmare is almost over. AP has called the race for Joe Biden”.

Iran’s president cheered Biden’s election win by expressing the hope that “the next American administration will surrender to the Iranian nation.” The Islamic terror state leader was not to be disappointed. The Biden-Harris administration offered billions in sanctions relief to Iran while attempting to restore the failed nuclear deal with the terror state. It dropped support for the Saudi campaign against the Houthis in Yemen which allowed the Iran-backed terrorists to arm up and terrorize shipping in the Red Sea leading to 9 months of fighting in what has been described as the “most intense combat since World War II” for the U.S. Navy.

The Biden-Harris administration was filled with Iranian sympathizers and lobby figures, including Rob Malley, Biden’s envoy to Iran, under FBI investigation for mishandling classified information, whose actions were illegally covered up by State Department figures. It even brought in Ariane Tabatabai, an Iranian immigrant who had worked with the Iranian government to advise it and spread its propaganda, before working with Malley on the Iran negotiations, to act as a senior adviser to the Office of the Under Secretary of State for Arms Control, exactly where Tehran would have wanted her, before making her a Pentagon Chief of Staff.

Over the next four years, the Biden-Harris administration gave Iran everything it wanted from endless sanctions relief to a hostage trade that not only freed Iranian agents but allowed them to remain and continue their activities inside the United States.

This year the Biden administration was still at it, warning the British and French not to censure Iran at a vote in the UN’s International Atomic Energy Agency despite its nuclear violations

When the chopper carrying Iran’s previous president crashed, the Biden administration sent its condolences and Deputy UN Ambassador Robert Wood stood for a moment of silence in the memory of the leader of a regime that had recently been responsible for killing U.S. soldiers.

The Biden-Harris administration now not only allowed sanctioned Iranian figures into the country but warned journalists away from filming outside the hotel where the Iranian delegation was staying. What did their cameras catch? The former head of NIAC, the Iran Lobby group linked to the Biden-Harris administration, entering the hotel. Is it any wonder that when Iran hacked the Trump campaign, it sent the materials to Harris-Walz staffers who did not report it to the FBI?

There is no shortage of materials for a theory of ‘Irangate’. The Biden-Harris administration has been even better for Iran that the previous low-water marks set by Carter and Obama.

Iran is not trying to “sow chaos” but to swing a presidential election in favor of its candidate.

The Islamic regime has also had a longtime obsession with Trump ever since he approved the operation that took out the IRGC’s deadly terror boss Qasem Soleimani. Even with Trump out of office, the official website of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei published a video simulating a drone strike on Trump’s home with the message, “Revenge is Inevitable”

Unlike Russiagate, Irangate is real and has been taking place out in the open for us to see.

An enemy of the United States is doing everything possible to stop a free election from taking place. It already used fake news, hacking and assassination plots to stop Trump.

Those tactics are likely to pick up as Election Day approaches.

Facing defeat in Gaza and Lebanon, Iran is not about to give up. And the most troubling question at the heart of Irangate that needs to be asked is how much support do Iran’s agents have inside this country, and inside the Biden-Harris administration and the intel community.