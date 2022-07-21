Iranian ambassador issues death threat against Israeli diplomat

Ironically, a tweet preceding the threat celebrated peace.

By World Israel News Staff

Seyed Abbas Mousavi, Iran’s ambassador to Azerbaijan, tweeted a death threat to his counterpart, Israeli Ambassador George Deek, The Jerusalem Post reported Thursday evening.

On Wednesday, Mousavi tweeted: “I’m learning so much about Azerbaijani history and culture in Tabriz in this great book I was recently presented. What are you guys reading these days?”

The tweet included a photo of Deek reading a book titled “Magic Tales of Tabriz.”

In response, the Iranian ambassador wrote:

“For the information of this adventurous boy: Our beloved #Tabriz is known as the land of FIRSTS in #Iran’s proud history. Apparently, the FIRST Evil Zionist is going to be buried by the zealous people of Tabriz, too. Never cross our red-line, ever! #IRANTABRIZ”

Ironically, a tweet by Mousavi preceding the threat celebrated peace.

“The I.R. of Iran supports any process/initiative that leads to lasting peace, stability and security in the region,” he wrote.

“Bilateral talks and Intra-regional dialogues are the best for a long-term stability and cooperation in the South Caucasus.”

Deek, who was raised in Jaffa, is the Jewish state’s first Christian-Arab ambassador.