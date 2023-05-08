Iranian official: ‘Still possible to salvage nuke deal’

Centrifuges at the Iran nuclear energy exhibition at the Islamic Revolution and Holy Defense Museum in 2018. (Shutterstock)

Five years after America withdrew from the deal, and after a flurry of failed talks in Europe, Tehran plows ahead with weapons’ plan.

By JNS

An Iranian official said on Monday that it was still possible to salvage the 2015 nuclear deal, blaming stalled negotiations on the West, and particularly, the United States.

A deal was “possible both in terms of the technical and political aspects,” said Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani, five years to the day after then-U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew Washington from the agreement.

Kanani pointed the finger at “the other sides, especially the U.S.,” and accused them of “hav[ing] procrastinated.”

International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi visited Tehran for two days of high-level meetings in March, after the agency confirmed in a report that its inspectors had found traces of uranium enriched to 83.7%, or military grade, at Iran’s underground nuclear site in Fordow.

A copy of the confidential IAEA quarterly report stated that “particles” of the substance had been detected.