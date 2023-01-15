Iranian religious leader secretly visits Israel, meets with Netanyahu gov’t official: report

Israeli flag and banner reading "thank you Mossad" on a bridge in Tehran, Dec. 2020. (Facebook)

The imam is a former student of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, i24News reported.

By World Israel News Staff

An Iranian Shiite imam recently made a secret visit to Israel and met with officials close to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, i24News reported Sunday.

According to the exclusive report, a source close to the prime minister who attended the meeting confirmed the information with the news channel.

A prominent critic of the Islamic regime, the imam – whose name was not divulged in the report for fear of persecution – is reportedly a frequent guest among American right-wing circles.

He is also a former student of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, the report said.

In conversation with i24News, the Iranian religious leader did not deny the visit and mentioned is friendship with an Israeli official with close ties to Netanyahu.