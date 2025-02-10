Iranians condemn US, Israel at Islamic Revolution anniversary rally

Iranians march during a rally commemorating anniversary of 1979 Islamic Revolution that toppled the late pro-U.S. Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi and brought Islamic clerics to power, in Tehran, Iran, Monday, Feb. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

The event marked the first such celebration under Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, who took office after Ebrahim Raisi’s death in a helicopter crash in May 2024.

By JNS

Tens of thousands of Iranians gathered in Tehran on Monday to mark the 46th anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution, which led to the overthrow of the U.S.-backed shah and the establishment of Iran’s theocracy, the Associated Press reported.

The event occurred amid economic struggles caused by U.S. sanctions and escalating tensions with Washington following President Donald Trump’s return to office and renewed “maximum pressure” sanctions campaign.

Protesters carried anti-American and anti-Israeli banners, with some calling for Israel’s destruction. The rally also showcased military displays, including missile replicas.

Iran is celebrating the 46th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution. I hope this is their last celebrate. pic.twitter.com/0RHHBR38ZD — Eli Afriat 🇮🇱🎗 (@EliAfriatISR) February 10, 2025

Over the past year, Iran launched unprecedented direct missile and drone attacks against Israel. Iran’s Lebanese proxy, Hezbollah, also attacked Israel, escalating the conflict.

However, Israel and its allies intercepted most of the Iranian strikes, which were followed by Israeli retaliatory attacks that significantly damaged Iran’s air defenses and weapons production sites.

The war with Hezbollah ended with a ceasefire in November, while negotiations continue over a three-phase truce with Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Meanwhile, Trump told The New York Post on Saturday that he favors resolving the Iran nuclear issue diplomatically rather than through military action.

However, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Friday dismissed the idea of talks with the United States, saying, “Negotiating with such a government should not be done.”