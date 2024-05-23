Iran’s Khamenei and Hamas leader meet, vow to destroy Israel

Khameini: ‘Who would have believed that one day, slogans in support of Palestine would be raised in US universities?’

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

During a meeting, Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh declared that they would see the day when “Israel will be eliminated.”

Haniyeh was visiting Iran representing Hamas at the funeral of Ebrahim Raisi, who died in a helicopter crash.

“The divine promise to eliminate the Zionist entity will be fulfilled, and we will see the day when Palestine will rise from the river to the sea,” Khamenei told Haniyeh during the meeting.

Haniyeh responded, “God willing we will see that day together.”

Referencing recent anti-Israel protests on college campuses, Iranian religious leader expressed approval of widespread endorsement of their joint cause.

“Who would have believed that one day, slogans in support of Palestine would be raised in US universities and that the flag of Palestine would be raised there?”

He added, “Who would have believed that one day in Japan demonstrations in support of Palestine, the slogan ‘Death to Israel’ would be chanted in Persian?” Khameini was quoted as saying by the Tehran Times.

Also attending Raisi’s funeral were Deputy leader of Hezbollah, Naim Qassem, and a representative from the Houthi terror group.

At the funeral, Haniyeh addressed the crowd, saying, “I am here on behalf of the Palestinian people, in the name of the resistance factions of Gaza… to express our condolences,” Haniyeh told the crowd, who chanted, “Death to Israel.”

“I say once again… we are sure that the Islamic Republic of Iran will continue its support for the Palestinian people,” he added.

Haniyeh recalled Raisi declaring that Hamas’s October 7th massacre and abduction of Israeli civilians was “an earthquake in the heart of the Zionist entity.”

Hamas, Hezbollah, and Houthi terrorist groups are considered to be proxy organizations in Iran’s fight against Israel.

An investigation into the finances of Hamas revealed that the Gaza-based terror group receives some $100 million in annual funding from Iran, the Wall Street Journal reported.