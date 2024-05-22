Ireland, Norway, Spain ‘reward Hamas’ by recognizing Palestine

Arab protesters wave Hamas flags after Friday prayers during the month of Ramadan at the Al Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem, April 22, 2022. (Jamal Awad/Flash90)

By World Israel News Staff

Ireland, Norway, and Spain officially announced on Wednesday that they will recognize the State of Palestine starting on May 28th, sparking the swift recall of the Israeli ambassadors from those countries.

“Today, we state clearly our unambiguous support for the equal right to security, dignity, and self-determination for the Palestinian and Israeli peoples,” Irish Foreign Minister Michael Martin told media, confirming that Ireland would officially recognize a Palestinian state starting on May 28th.

Norwegian and Spanish authorities issued similar statements, asserting that a Palestinian state would contribute to “peace and security” in the region.

Israel’s Foreign Minister, Israel Katz, condemned the decision. On social media platform X, he stressed that the move essentially served as a reward for the October 7th terror onslaught, which saw over 1,200 murdered, including babies and the elderly, along with the kidnapping of some 250 people.

“I have instructed the immediate recall of Israel’s ambassadors… for consultations in light of these countries’ decisions to recognize a Palestinian state,” Foreign Minister Israel Katz said in a statement posted to his X account.

“I’m sending a clear and unequivocal message to Ireland and Norway: Israel will not remain silent in the face of those undermining its sovereignty and endangering its security,” he continued.

“Today’s decision sends a message to the Palestinians and the world: Terrorism pays.”

Katz noted that the decision came on the heels of “the largest massacre of Jews since the Holocaust,” emphasizing that the European countries “chose to reward Hamas and Iran” just months “after…heinous sexual crimes witnessed by the world.”

The lawmaker said that the “distorted step by these countries is an injustice to the memory of the victims of 7/10, a blow to efforts to return the 128 hostages, and a boost to Hamas and Iran’s jihadists, which undermines the chance for peace and questions Israel’s right to self-defense.”

A Hamas spokesman praised the decision in a statement to AFP.

“These successive recognitions are the direct result of this brave resistance and the legendary steadfastness of the Palestinian people,” said Bassem Naim, a senior member of the terror group.

“We believe this will be a turning point in the international position on the Palestinian issue.”