Ireland’s anti-Israel policy backfires: New government jet lacks critical landing system

Ireland’s new €53 million government jet was reportedly delivered without a critical landing system after Dublin refused to purchase technology developed with Israeli defense company Elbit Systems, raising questions about the impact of its anti-Israel procurement policy.

The missing FalconEye system—co-developed by Dassault and Elbit—allows aircraft to land safely in fog and other low-visibility conditions. Former Irish Air Corps pilots say it enables landings when other aircraft would be forced to divert, though Ireland’s Defense Department insists the jet has “no current limits” on its operational capability.

The report also revealed that despite the government’s stance, several Irish military aircraft still rely on Israeli-developed technology, including Elbit flight systems and Israeli-made radar, because no viable alternative exists.