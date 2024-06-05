Is the new Jewish Mexican President good for Israel? No. June 5, 2024 Claudia Sheinbaum (shutterstock)ShutterstockIs the new Jewish Mexican President good for Israel? No. Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/is-the-new-jewish-mexican-president-good-for-israel-no/ Email Print She not only de-emphasizes her Jewish identity but during her campaign, she was seen wearing a crucifix.By Barry Shaw, Israel Institute for Strategic StudiesMexico voted in a new female Jewish President, but is Claudia Sheinbaum good for Israel?She celebrates her grandfather, who escaped Lithuania where he was expelled for being “a Jew and a communist.” She praises her mother and father not for raising her as a Jew but for “loving Mexico and its history.” In November 2023, she married Jesús Tarriba who is not Jewish.She not only de-emphasizes her Jewish identity, but during her campaign, she was seen wearing a crucifix hanging off a string of Catholic prayer beads. She is clearly a life-long left-wing Socialist politician and she identifies more with Jews who have been active in political activism than biblical or Israeli Jewish heroes.In Mexico, 0.1% identify as Jewish. Even so, anti-Semitic political rivals have attacked her both as a Jew and as a foreigner. In Mexico, Sheinbaum wants to be identified for her politics not her ethnicity, So what are her politics, and how does this clash with her ethnicity?When Israel was forced to wage a previous war against Hamas in 2009, after being under a constant rocket bombardment and terror incursions from Gaza into Israel, Sheinbaum expressed herself in a letter to the editor of La Jornada, a Mexico City newspaper, she said:Read Anti-Israel activist mocks US congressman over loss of his legs in combat“Because of my Jewish origin, because of my love for Mexico and because I feel like a citizen of the world, I share with millions the desire for justice, equality, fraternity and peace, and therefore, I can only see with horror the images of the state bombings”.“No reason justifies the murder of Palestinian civilians. Nothing, nothing, nothing, can justify the murder of a child.” She was silent about Israeli children.Following her election on Monday, several pro-Palestinian activists posted images of Sheinbaum wearing a Palestinian keffiyeh, and posing with an unidentified man wearing a t-shirt that says Palestine.Israeli opinion is still out on Sheinbaum, but the evidence that Mexico will move closer to Israel under a Jewish president does not look promising. anti-IsraelClaudia SheinbaumMexico