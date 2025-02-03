ISIS terrorist gets 3 life sentences for Jerusalem murders

Wasim a-Sayed arrives to a court hearing on the murder of the Kadouri couple in January 2019, and the murder of Ivan Tyranowski a year ago, at the District Court in Jerusalem, September 27, 2023. (Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

Palestinian Arab terrorist who swore allegiance to the Islamic State In Syria terror group and murdered three in two separate Jerusalem stabbing attacks sentenced to three life sentences, 40 years in prison.

By World Israel News Staff

An ISIS terrorist who murdered an elderly couple and a foreign worker in Jerusalem in two separate attacks has been sentenced to three consecutive life sentences and 40 years in prison.

On Monday, the Jerusalem District Court handed down three life sentences, plus a prison term of 40 years, to 36-year-old Wasim a-Sayed, the Palestinian Arab terrorist who attempted to stab an Israeli teenger in 2019, stabbed an elderly Jewish couple to death six years ago, and murdered a foreign worker while wounding his roommate three years ago.

A-Sayed, a resident of the city of Hebron in Judea, had aligned himself with the ISIS terror organization in his 20s, and was jailed in Israel from 2015 to 2018 under administrative arrest as a preventative measure, amid fears he planned to commit terror attacks on Israelis.

In January 2019, shortly after his release, a-Sayed attempted to stab a teenage girl in Jerusalem’s Armon Hanatziv neighborhood, but was forced to flee the scene when his victim screamed for help.

A day later, however, a-Sayed broke into the apartment of an elderly Jewish couple – Yehuda and Tamar Kaduri – stabbing the two to death in a double murder case that remained unsolved for years.

He was later arrested for swearing allegiance to ISIS – even as authorities remained unaware of his killing of the Kaduris – leading to a two-year jail sentence.

Following his release in 2022, a-Sayed resumed his killing spree, murdering a foreign worker, Ivan Tarnovski of Moldova, in Jerusalem’s Arnona neighborhood, and wounding a second foreign worker.

After he was arrested following the Arnona stabbings, a-Sayed confessed to murdering the Kaduris in 2019, leading to his April 2022 indictment on three charges of murder and two charges of attempted murder.

Last September, a-Sayed was convicted on one count of murder under aggravated circumstances, two counts of terror-related murder, and two counts of attempted murder.

On Monday, the Jerusalem District Court ruled that given the severity of his crimes, a-Sayed may not be released in the current hostage deal or any future arrangement.