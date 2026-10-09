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WATCH: Anti-Israel protesters show true colors, cheer Oct. 7 and resistance

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Journalist Ami Horowitz infiltrated a pro-Hamas rally on Oct. 7’s third anniversary, where attendees wholeheartedly cheered the massacre and lamented that Hamas lacks the weapons to carry out more attacks.

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