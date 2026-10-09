WATCH: Anti-Israel protesters show true colors, cheer Oct. 7 and resistance October 9, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-anti-israel-protesters-show-true-colors-cheer-oct-7-and-resistance/ Email Print Journalist Ami Horowitz infiltrated a pro-Hamas rally on Oct. 7’s third anniversary, where attendees wholeheartedly cheered the massacre and lamented that Hamas lacks the weapons to carry out more attacks. I go to pro Hamas October 7th rally and they reveal their sick views https://t.co/eg57Q9PGht — Ami Horowitz (@AmiHorowitz) October 8, 2026 anti-Israel protestersHamasOct. 7th massacre