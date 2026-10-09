WATCH: ‘Hitler solved the Jewish question,’ says Norman Finkelstein October 9, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-hitler-solved-the-jewish-question-says-norman-finkelstein/ Email Print Asked why Europe has no antisemitism, even though the continent faces unprecedented levels of it, anti-Israel professor Norman Finkelstein said, “Hitler solved the Jewish problem.” https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/10/Y-AqNrE1GcnYx330.mp4 Adolf HitlerAntisemitismHolocaustNorman Finkelstein