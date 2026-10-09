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WATCH: ‘Hitler solved the Jewish question,’ says Norman Finkelstein

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Asked why Europe has no antisemitism, even though the continent faces unprecedented levels of it, anti-Israel professor Norman Finkelstein said, “Hitler solved the Jewish problem.”

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