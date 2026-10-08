Israeli FM: Israel faces difficult diplomatic years, must stand together

Minister of Foreign Affairs Gideon Saar leads a faction meeting, at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on March 10, 2025. (Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Sa’ar said the diplomatic onslaught against the Jewish state is fed mainly by left-wing governments whose base strongly backs the Palestinian cause.

By Ariel Kahana, JNS

Israel faces several difficult years in the diplomatic arena and must confront them together, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar told Ariel Kahana, managing editor of JNS Israel’s Hebrew edition, in an interview published on Wednesday.

“We are under diplomatic attack. In my view, it will continue in the coming years,” Sa’ar said on JNS’s “Good for the Jews” podcast.

He called for a unity government built around the right-wing bloc but broadened to include other parties, saying international pressure aims to force the establishment of a Palestinian state.

“We face several difficult and challenging years in the diplomatic arena. It would be best for us to face them together,” he said.

Sa’ar warned against assuming Israel can rely solely on military strength or manage without international ties. He said some fellow ministers who hold that view “are wrong.”

The foreign minister also said extremist violence in Judea and Samaria is exacting “an enormous price” among Israel’s closest friends, including on the American right.

“There are things we must improve, and not through public diplomacy—we must improve the reality on the ground,” he said, questioning how an incident involving 100 rioters could end with only two arrests.

Sa’ar pointed to Central and Eastern Europe as important sources of support against efforts to impose European Union sanctions.

In some European countries, however, such as Ireland, it was a “lost battle,” he added.

“There are countries where, in my opinion, it’s a lost battle. That’s why I decided to close the embassy in Dublin,” he said. “I didn’t see any direction of change if there were a change of government.”

Sa’ar ordered the embassy shuttered in December 2024, citing the “extreme anti-Israel policy of the Irish government.”

Spain was a different case, he continued, noting that elections there “are expected very soon.

“I am convinced that a government of the right-wing parties in Spain—even if it will certainly not be like the Czech Republic or Slovenia—will be a government that one can talk to; it will certainly not be anti-Israel by definition,” Sa’ar told JNS.

He said 2027 would be “a fascinating political year” in Europe, with elections in Poland, Italy, Spain and France.

“It will be very interesting to see where this goes,” he said.

Sa’ar said the diplomatic onslaught against the Jewish state is fed mainly by left-wing governments whose base strongly backs the Palestinian cause, and cited Britain as an example.

Last month, Britain announced a ban on Israeli products from Judea and Samaria. It also joined 11 other countries in announcing they would sanction, or consider sanctioning, goods from Jewish communities in the area.

“In England, I spoke with both the leader of the Conservatives, Kemi [Badenoch], and the leader of Reform U.K., Nigel Farage,” he said.

“Nigel Farage said, ‘If we are in power, we will undo what the Labour government did.’ These are statements that have also been made in other places in the world, also in Australia,” the Israeli foreign minister said.

“And therefore, yes, who is in power and what his political base demands has an influence,” he added.

At the same time, he continued, Israel has suffered damage in “most countries” in the realm of public opinion.

“In international public opinion in general, we also have a problem in most countries. And this is something that is deep and that we must deal with,” he said.

With regard to the Middle East, he sounded a more hopeful note.

The United Arab Emirates, for example, remains determined to strengthen ties with Israel, he said, and highlighted recently agreed steps to upgrade relations with Morocco.

He said he had twice spoken by phone with the foreign minister of the United Arab Emirates since the Sept. 30 terrorist attack aboard flydubai flight bound for Tel Aviv, he said, and that the determination to strengthen bilateral ties “exists not only on our side,” but “also exists on theirs.”

While the effort to crash the plane carrying 174 passengers was “first and foremost” an attempt to murder Israelis, he said, it was also an act “directed against the United Arab Emirates.”

Sa’ar said he expects the UAE to again serve as a travel hub for Israelis once the details of the incident become clearer and new security arrangements are put in place.

“There were gaps here that need to be learned from,” he added.

Asked about growing calls within the Democratic Party to restrict arms sales or condition aid to Israel, Sa’ar said the trend “certainly” concerns him. Still, he said support for Israel remains broad among the American public and most members of Congress.

“Our task is to work hard to preserve and expand this alliance, and not take anything for granted,” he said.