IDF officer killed, 3 wounded in southern Lebanon military vehicle accident

Capt. Eliav Haim Tzaflamos, 21, from Haifa, was killed by the Humvee accident, three others were wounded.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Capt. Eliav Haim Tzaflamos, 21, from Haifa, was killed Thursday after a Humvee overturned during an IDF operation in the Litani River area of southern Lebanon, leaving three other soldiers lightly wounded.

Tzaflamos was a combat officer in the 603rd Battalion of the 7th Brigade.

The three soldiers wounded in the rollover were evacuated to a hospital for medical treatment, and their families were notified.

His death came as Hezbollah has begun establishing a presence in pilot areas of southern Lebanon where the IDF is expected to withdraw under agreements between Israel and Lebanon, Kan News reported Wednesday evening.

The report said limited Hezbollah activity has recently been detected in those areas under civilian cover.

In a separate incident earlier Thursday, two IDF soldiers were lightly wounded in an operational accident in southern Lebanon.

A preliminary investigation found that the injuries resulted from improper handling of ammunition. Both soldiers were taken to a hospital for treatment, and their families were informed.

Several other IDF soldiers have been killed in operational incidents in recent months.

Last month, Master Sgt. (res.) Nadav Kali, 24, from Har Halutz, and Master Sgt. (res.) Ofek Moalem, 23, from Jerusalem, died when an IDF drone exploded in the northern Gaza Strip. Both soldiers served in Battalion 7007 of the 16th Brigade.

An initial investigation determined that an operational malfunction involving the drone caused the deaths of Kali and Moalem.

About six weeks earlier, Maj. Harel Birenstock, 34, from Nokdim, and Master Sgt. Tamir Vaknin, 33, from Eilat, were killed by an explosive device in the village of Majdal Zoun in southern Lebanon.

Birenstock was a company commander in Battalion 2855 of the 55th Paratroopers Brigade. Vaknin served as a combat medic in the same battalion.