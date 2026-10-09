Israel election could be postponed if Iran fighting resumes, IDF Chief reportedly says

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir at a conference on the lessons learned from the October 7 massacre. (IDF)

Israeli defense officials believe renewed fighting with Iran could begin within weeks, according to a report.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir reportedly warned senior US officials that Israel’s October 27 national election could be postponed if renewed fighting with Iran breaks out within the next three weeks, as Israeli defense officials prepare for the possibility of another military confrontation.

Sources cited by Axios said Zamir told the US officials that Iran would likely launch missile attacks against Israel if hostilities resume.

The IDF declined to comment on the call.

Israeli defense officials believe renewed fighting with Iran could begin within weeks, Hillel Biton Rosen reported Thursday.

The assessment followed a series of security discussions Thursday examining recent developments involving Iran and statements by US President Donald Trump.

Israel has raised its military readiness as officials prepare for several possible scenarios.

One involves Iran initiating an attack, which would require Israel to mount a defensive response.

Officials are also weighing offensive action if Israel detects concrete signs that Iran is preparing to strike.

Under that scenario, Israel could move before the planned Iranian attack takes place in an effort to thwart the threat.

Trump, meanwhile, said the US would not strike Iran before the November midterm elections, despite reports that the Pentagon has been directed to draw up plans for a possible attack.

US security officials have proposed major military operations against Iran or its proxy, the Houthis in Yemen, five times in recent months, according to the newspaper. Trump rejected each proposal.

The New York Times reported that Trump is now considering another military option discussed last Friday at Camp David.

Citing people briefed on the proposal, the newspaper said the plan calls for “a short, intense campaign lasting about three days.”

Israel’s October 27 vote will be the country’s first national election since the deadly October 7, 2023 Hamas attack, after which Israel went to war in Gaza, Lebanon and Iran.