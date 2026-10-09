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WATCH: Masked Hamas lookalike exposed by patriotic New Yorker

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At an anti-Israel protest outside an Oct. 7 memorial in New York City attended by Mayor Zohran Mamdani, a brave New Yorker ripped the mask off a protester dressed in Hamas gear, daring him to show his face.

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