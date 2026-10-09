WATCH: Masked Hamas lookalike exposed by patriotic New Yorker

At an anti-Israel protest outside an Oct. 7 memorial in New York City attended by Mayor Zohran Mamdani, a brave New Yorker ripped the mask off a protester dressed in Hamas gear, daring him to show his face.

WILD: A man confronts a protester wearing a Hamas headband at an October 7 pro-Palestinian rally outside New York City Hall, pulling down the protester’s face covering. Video @ScooterCasterNY https://t.co/nC2K7kzJio — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) October 8, 2026