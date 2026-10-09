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WATCH: Anti-Israel protesters unleash profane tirade on Mamdani over weak Gaza support

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An anti-Israel protester chased New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s security detail through the streets, screaming vile expletives over what he called his insufficient support against Israel.

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