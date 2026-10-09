WATCH: Anti-Israel protesters unleash profane tirade on Mamdani over weak Gaza support October 9, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-anti-israel-protesters-unleash-profane-tirade-on-mamdani-over-weak-gaza-support/ Email Print An anti-Israel protester chased New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s security detail through the streets, screaming vile expletives over what he called his insufficient support against Israel. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/10/l4wpyrZVrLRtHmxE.mp4 anti-Israel protestersGenocideNew YorkZohran Mamdani