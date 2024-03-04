Islamic Jihad cell eliminated 30 minutes after launching rockets

The Nahal Brigade identified the source of the launches and directed an airstrike, eliminating the squad — all within 30 minutes.

By Pesach Benson, TPS

Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorists in Gaza who fired rockets at Israel on Saturday were eliminated within 30 minutes, the Israel Defense Forces said on Monday morning.

The Iran-backed terror group claimed responsibility for firing a barrage of rockets at Kibbutz Hatzerim, near Beersheva, and one rocket at Kibbutz Be’eri.

According to the IDF, the Nahal Brigade identified the source of the launches and directed an airstrike, eliminating the squad — all within 30 minutes.

The military added that during the past day, the Nahal Brigade eliminated 15 other terrorists using sniper, tank, and aerial fire.

During one of the encounters, the forces identified a terror squad entering a Hamas military site. The soldiers directed an airstrike, killing the terrorists.

In western Khan Yunis, ground forces encircled the “Hamad” area and conducted targeted raids, killing terrorists operating from within civilian areas. The Hamad neighborhood was built by Qatar following the Gaza war of 2012 and inaugurated in 2016.

In the city’s Al Qarara neighborhood, Israeli forces evacuated civilians and apprehended approximately 80 wanted individuals suspected of involvement in terror activities. Several were Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorists who attempted to flee under the cover of the civilian population. The IDF said it was continuing to strike terror targets in Al Qarara.

At least 1,200 people were killed and 240 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas’s attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the remaining 134 hostages, Israel recently declared 31 of them dead.