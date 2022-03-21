Islamist MK will serve as Knesset Speaker

Ra’am party chief Mansour Abbas will serve as Knesset Speaker in Mickey Levy’s absence.

By TPS

Member of Knesset Mansour Abbas, head of the Islamist Ra’am party, will serve as Knesset Speaker when Speaker Mickey Levy is abroad.

The Knesset Committee approved on Sunday Levy’s request to appoint Abbas and MK Zvi Hauser as his replacements during the speaker’s absence from the country.

Levy will travel for two weeks starting Tuesday.

Abbas will assume significant powers and influence as Knesset Speaker.

According to Israeli law, if the president is temporarily incapacitated, or leaves office, the Knesset speaker becomes acting president.

If President Isaac Herzog is incapacitated for any reason during Levy’s absence, and if Abbas therefore takes over as president, “that moment…will not be forgotten and will not be forgiven,” said Religious Zionist MK Itamar Ben Gvir.

“A sign of disgrace to the Israeli government that in the Zionist state, the Knesset Speaker and the acting president is a Muslim Brotherhood member and a supporter of terrorism,” he said.