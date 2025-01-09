Islamist org. to hold ‘world domination’ conference in Canada

The group aims to establish a Khilafah, or world united under an Islamic government, which will use Sharia law for its justice system.



By World Israel News Staff

A radical Islamic organization, which has been banned from operating in countries including Egypt, Bangladesh, and Pakistan, is preparing to hold a conference on Muslim world domination in Canada.

Hizb ut-Tahrir openly promotes jihadism and Islamic extremism, leading the UK and Germany to join the list of countries which do not allow the group to hold events on their territory.

But according to recent advertisements posted by the group, Hizb ut-Tahrir is hosting its annual conference on Islamic world domination in Hamilton, Ontario, on January 18th.

The conference, titled “The Khilafah: Eliminating the Obstacles that are Delaying its Return,” outlines a plan for dismantling Western democracies and replacing those governments with Islamic rule.

The group aims to establish a Khilafah, or world united under an Islamic government, which will use Sharia law for its justice system.

Non-Muslims will need to pay a tax, called jaziyah, in order to continue living in their homelands, the website explains.

In an October newsletter viewed by the Jerusalem Post, Hizb ut-Tahrir called for the destruction of Israel and Islamic countries that don’t openly fight the Jewish State.

“Seeing the carnage that the State of Israel has wreaked, not only in Gaza, the West Bank, and Lebanon but also on the leadership of resistance groups, it is easy to lose hope,” Hizb ut-Tahrir Canada said in the missive.

“Instead of distracting ourselves by focusing on local MPs who are not allowed to challenge Zionism or watching resistance videos hoping for some victory to fall from the heavens without sufficient effort on our part, we should commit ourselves to the only thing that can liberate our brothers and sisters and honor the blood of our martyrs: toppling the puppet regimes in the Muslim world and replacing them with a righteous Islamic leadership.”

In a statement, The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs called for Canadian authorities to officially designate “antisemitic” Hizb ut-Tahrir as a terrorist organization and prevent the conference from taking place.