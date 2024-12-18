Israel allocating $64m for tourism projects, including in Judea and Samaria

View of the tomb of Shmuel the Prophet site (known in Arabic as Nebi Samuel), northeast of Jerusalem, at sunrise, Nov. 1, 2019. (Mila Aviv/Flash90)

By Amelie Botbol, JNS

The Israeli Ministry of Tourism will allocate approximately 230 million shekels ($64 million) to 55 tourism projects across the country. This will include $6 million in Judea and Samaria, the highest budget for the region in the last five years, and $18 million in the country’s north.

“On assuming my role as tourism minister, I decided to increase investment in the Judea and Samaria region, the biblical heartland of Israel, with its rich history, stunning landscapes and natural beauty,” Tourism Minister Haim Katz told JNS on Tuesday.

“Judea and Samaria are a magnet for Jewish and Christian tourists alike. With this significant financial investment in tourism projects in the region, the Tourism Ministry is working to improve the visitor experience, to make history accessible and increase the lodging options in the area,” he continued.

“As we work toward the ‘day after [the war],’ we are focusing our attention on the faith-based market, which continues to prove loyal to Israel. We invite you to show your support for Israel by planning your next visit within the coming year,” Katz said.

The ministry’s allocation is part of a total investment of approximately $114 million in the approved projects, which include an ecological promenade in Kibbutz Kfar Aza, laser shows at the marina in Eilat and the citadel in the Knights’ Halls in Acre, and a walk-on-water experience in Kibbutz Ginosar on the western shore of the Sea of Galilee.

In Judea and Samaria, projects include accessibility improvements at the Cave of the Patriarchs in Hebron, the establishment of an archaeological park in Beit El in the Binyamin region, and the creation of a Psalms Trail segment and park project in Mount Hebron.

“We have distributed the investment across the country,” said Ministry of Tourism Director-General Dani Shahar.

Ninety-eight local authorities responded to the ministry’s invitation to submit requests for funding. In recent months, the ministry reviewed 119 applications, representing a total requested investment of approximately $446 million.

“The ministry evaluated the projects based on criteria such as potential to attract visitors from Israel and overseas, proximity to existing or planned accommodations, alignment with ministry and government policies, local authority’s ability to maintain the project, maintenance complexity, and diversification or enhancement of the tourism product,” Shahar said.

“The infrastructures we are creating will offer an unforgettable visitor experience in every place.”