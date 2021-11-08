Israel attacks missile factory in Syria – report

Recently, there has been an increase in the number of attacks attributed to Israel in Syria – at least seven in the last few weeks.

By World Israel News Staff

An alleged Israeli airstrike against military posts in the central and coastal regions of Syria has wounded two soldiers and caused some material damage, according to a report by the Syrian Arab News Agency, SANA.

The attack took place at around 7:16 p.m. on Monday, with missiles being fired into Syria from the direction of northern Beirut, a military source told SANA, adding that the Syrian army managed to down most of the missiles.

The site attacked was reportedly a missile factory near the city of Homs in western Syria, which was likely set up with Iranian support. This is not the first time that plants like this one have been attacked from the air.

There were also reports of a similar factory being targeted in the coastal city of Tartus.

