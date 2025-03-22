Israel begins process of facilitating Palestinian migration from Gaza

Gazans arrive in central Gaza after fleeing from the southern Gaza city of Rafah on May 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

During its renewed ground operation in Gaza, Israel’s military is facilitating voluntary migration of Palestinians.

Defense Minister Israel Katz and other cabinet ministers are expected to approve the establishment of a body to manage mass migration from Gaza.

The body will assist in the orderly movement of Palestinians to other countries, create transport routes, and establish pedestrian checkpoints along the way.

It will also implement plans to facilitate air, land and sea transportation to other locations and will operate in accordance with international law.

The effort will involve participation from the Ministries of Justice, Foreign Affairs, Interior, Finance, Transportation, and Strategic Affairs, along with representatives from the IDF, the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), the Shin Bet, the National Security Council, and Israel Police.

Additionally, the body will coordinate with international agencies.

A survey published in the British Telegraph shows that 52% of Gaza residents would leave the Gaza Strip, either temporarily or permanently, if given the chance.

The Gallup survey, which polled 532 Gaza residents aged 18 and older between March 2-13, revealed a divided outlook on their future in Gaza.

While 39% expressed their intention to stay in Gaza without plans to leave, 38% said they would consider relocating temporarily with plans to return later, and 14% indicated they would leave permanently if possible.

This survey follows a proposal by President Donald Trump to relocate Gazans to various countries worldwide. The poll was conducted just before Israel resumed military operations in Gaza.

Demographic analysis indicates that younger residents under the age of 34, as well as those living in the most heavily damaged areas of Gaza City and Khan Younis, expressed the strongest desire to leave.

Among the potential destination countries, Germany—currently home to an estimated 100,000 to 200,000 Palestinians—was the preferred choice for 13% of respondents. Egypt, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates followed closely, with 12%, 10%, and 10% of respondents, respectively, expressing interest in those countries.