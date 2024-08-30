Israel blasts UN chief for demanding stop to Judea and Samaria operation amid threat of return to suicide bombings

‘The State of Israel cannot sit idly by and wait for the spectacle of buses and cafes exploding in city centers,’ Ambassador Danon said.

By Corey Walker, The Algemeiner

Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon took a swipe at UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for demanding an end to the Jewish state’s counterterrorism operations in Judea and Samaria at a time when Palestinian leaders have called for a return to suicide bombings against Israel.

Danon on Thursday morning defended the Judea and Samaria operations, saying intervention by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) is necessary to thwart potential terrorist attacks.

“Since Oct. 7, Iran has been working vigorously to introduce into Judea and Samaria [the West Bank] sophisticated explosive devices that are intended to explode in the centers of cities in Israel,” Danon posted on X/Twitter, referring to the aftermath of the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas’s Oct. 7 massacre across southern Israel.

Iran is the chief international sponsor of Hamas, providing the terrorist group with weapons, funding, and training.

“The State of Israel cannot sit idly by and wait for the spectacle of buses and cafes exploding in city centers,” the ambassador continued.

“The activity of the IDF forces … is intended for the clear purpose of thwarting terrorist attacks and acts before they are carried out under Iranian direction.”

Danon was responding to Guterres, who hours earlier condemned Israel’s defensive military operations in Judea and Samaria, arguing that they endanger the lives of innocent civilians.

“Latest developments in the occupied West Bank, including Israel’s launch of large-scale military operations, are deeply concerning. I strongly condemn the loss of lives, including of children, and I call for an immediate cessation of these operations,” Guterres posted on X/Twitter.

Overnight on Wednesday, Israeli forces killed several Palestinian terrorists who hid in a mosque during counterterrorism activities in Judea and Samaria city of Tulkarem.

One of the men killed was Muhhamad Jabber, also known as Abu Shujaa, the head of the Nur Shams terrorist network, according to a joint statement from the IDF, Israel Security Agency, and Israel Border Police.

Jabber, a local commander of the Iran-backed Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist group, was one of the most wanted men in Judea and Samaria involved in planning attacks against Israeli targets, Israeli authorities said.

Guterres’s condemnation came shortly after top Hamas official Khaled Mashal on Wednesday called for a resumption of suicide bombings in Judea and Samaria.

According to Arabic media, Mashal said during an address at a conference in Istanbul, Turkey that Palestinians should implement “actual resistance against the Zionist entity [Israel].”

He also reportedly said that Hamas wanted to “return to [suicide] operations.”

Mourning the elimination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran on July 31, Mashal added, “The enemy has opened the conflict on all fronts, seeking us all, whether we fight or not.”

While Hamas’s core terrorist infrastructure is in Gaza, it has operatives in Judea and Samaria.

Last week, the military wings of both Hamas and Islamic Jihad claimed responsibility for a failed suicide bombing near a synagogue in Tel Aviv.

In a statement, Hamas’s Al-Qassam Brigades said its “martyrdom operations” (suicide attacks) inside Israel would continue as long as the “occupation’s massacres and assassination policy continue” — a reference to Israel’s military campaign in Gaza and and the killing of Haniyeh in the Iranian capital last month.

Israeli officials have long accused the UN of having a bias against the Jewish state.

Last year, the UN General Assembly condemned Israel twice as often as it did all other countries.

Meanwhile, of all the country-specific resolutions passed by the UN Human Rights Council, nearly half have condemned Israel, a seemingly disproportionate focus on the lone democracy in the Middle East.

Just weeks following the Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas on Israel, the UN adopted a resolution calling for a “ceasefire” between the two sides. The UN failed to pass a measure condemning the Hamas atrocities of Oct. 7.

In June, the UN put Israel on its so-called “list of shame” of countries that kill children in armed conflict. Israel is considered to be the only democracy on the list.

Since Oct. 7, top Israeli officials have called on Guterres to resign as secretary-general of the UN, arguing he is unfit to lead and emboldening terrorism.