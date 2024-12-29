Israel bombs Hamas command center in abandoned Gaza hospital

Some of the weapons found inside the Kamal Adwan Hospital where 240 Hamas terrorists were arrested on Dec. 28, 2024. (IDF Spokesperson)

Israeli jet planes bomb Hamas base inside abandoned Gaza City hospital, while 240 terrorists were arrested in another hospital in the northern Gaza Strip.

By Pesach Benson, TPS

Fighter jets struck a Hamas position in an abandoned Gaza hospital compound on Sunday, the Israel Defense Forces said.

The IDF said the squad, part of Hamas’s Shejaya Battalion, maintained a command and control center inside the former Al-Wafa Hospital in Gaza City. The army added that Hamas also operated an air defense system from the grounds of the former medical center.

“The complex was used by the terrorists to plan and execute terrorist plots against IDF forces in the immediate future,” the army said.

“This is another example of the systematic violation of international law by the Hamas terrorist organization, while brutally exploiting civilian institutions and the population as human shields for terrorist operations,” the IDF added.

The IDF said it used precise munitions, aerial surveillance and other measures to mitigate collateral damage to civilians.

On Saturday, the army arrested 240 terrorists in the Kamal Adwan Hospital in the northern Gaza town of Jabaliya, where Hamas has been trying to regroup. Troops seized grenades, guns, ammunition and other military equipment found inside the hospital complex.

At least 1,200 people were killed, and 252 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas’s attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the 97 remaining hostages, more than 30 have been declared dead. Hamas has also been holding captive two Israeli civilians since 2014 and 2015, and the bodies of two soldiers killed in 2014.