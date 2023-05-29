Israel Border Police officer dies suddenly during training session

Border Police officer Maya Aloni dies during a training exercise on May 29, 2023. (Photo: Border Police)

Further training sessions have been suspended and an investigation into her death will be launched, Border Police said in a statement.

By World Israel News Staff

An 18-year-old Border Police cadet, who was training to become a fighter, died suddenly during a routine exercise on Monday.

Maya Aloni collapsed during a training session at a Border Police training base in Michmas and was pronounced dead after resuscitation attempts failed during a helicopter evacuation.

Aloni, who was a resident of the moshav Sha’ar Efraim, left behind her parents, two brothers and a sister.

A date for her funeral has not yet been set.