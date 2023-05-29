Israel Border Police officer dies suddenly during training session May 29, 2023 Border Police officer Maya Aloni dies during a training exercise on May 29, 2023. (Photo: Border Police) Border PoliceIsrael Border Police officer dies suddenly during training session Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/israel-border-police-officer-dies-suddenly-during-training-session/ Email Print Further training sessions have been suspended and an investigation into her death will be launched, Border Police said in a statement. By World Israel News Staff An 18-year-old Border Police cadet, who was training to become a fighter, died suddenly during a routine exercise on Monday. Maya Aloni collapsed during a training session at a Border Police training base in Michmas and was pronounced dead after resuscitation attempts failed during a helicopter evacuation. Further training sessions have been suspended and an investigation into her death will be launched, Border Police said in a statement. Aloni, who was a resident of the moshav Sha’ar Efraim, left behind her parents, two brothers and a sister. A date for her funeral has not yet been set. Border PoliceIsrael PoliceTraining accident