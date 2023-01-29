Israel cracks down on illegal Arab construction in Jerusalem, begins demolitions

Police prepare to demolish illegal Arab home in east Jerusalem neighborhood of Jabel Mukaber (Police spokesperson)

In wake of deadly Jerusalem terror attack, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir orders police to demolish illegal Arab homes in eastern Jerusalem, with bulldozers deployed to Jabel Mukaber Sunday morning.

By World Israel News Staff

Israeli police bulldozers were deployed to eastern Jerusalem Sunday morning, as the government launched a crackdown on illegal Arab housing in the capital.

Immediately following Friday night’s deadly terrorist shooting attack outside the Ateret Avraham synagogue in Jerusalem’s Neve Ya’akov neighborhood, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir (Otzma Yehudit) ordered police to carry out pending demolition orders for illegal Arab buildings in eastern Jerusalem.

Police officers escorted bulldozers and officials from the municipality of Jerusalem to the Jabel Mukaber neighborhood in eastern Jerusalem Sunday morning for the beginning of the demolitions.

The enforcement operation is expected to continue from Jabel Mukaber to other neighborhoods in the eastern portion of the city.

Ben-Gvir praised Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion for his cooperation in planning the enforcement operation.

“I congratulate my friend, Mayor Moshe Lion, and the Israel Police, for enforcing the law, and carrying out the [operation] quickly. We will fight terrorism with every available legal tool we have.”

Earlier on Sunday, Israeli police, Border Police and IDF forces operating in the predominantly Arab A-Tur neighborhood on the Mount of Olives in eastern Jerusalem sealed off the home of 21-year-old Khayri Alqam, the terrorist gunman who killed seven Israelis at a synagogue in the Neve Yaakov neighborhood of Jerusalem Friday night.

Seven people were killed and three more wounded after Alqam opened fire on worshippers as they left the Ateret Avraham synagogue following Sabbath prayers Friday evening.

Police officers responding to the attack shot and killed Alqam.

The Neve Yaakov synagogue shooting was followed by a spate of other terror attacks, including a shooting attack in the City of David near the Old City of Jerusalem.

Two Israelis were wounded in the City of David attack, when a 13-year-old Arab terrorist carrying a handgun opened fire on passing cars.