Israel ‘deepens gains’ in northern Gaza

In unison with the Navy, the IDF pushed deeper into Gaza further cementing their hold in that part of the Strip.

By Joshua Marks, TPS

Israeli forces continued to fight and deepen their gains in the northern Gaza Strip on Sunday morning as the Israel Defense Forces reported that over the past 24 hours, the 933rd Nahal Infantry Brigade engaged Hamas terrorists on the outskirts of Jabaliya.

A terror cell preparing to fire on troops from the roof of a residential building was eliminated in an air strike, according to the IDF. Weapons and military equipment were also found in residential buildings in the neighborhood.

Israeli Navy commandos assisted ground forces from their position off the Gaza coast, attacking Hamas targets “using thousands of munitions from the sea” and assisting ground forces “with fire and observation by opening axes, escorting with fire, thwarting land threats against our forces and providing cover for land missions from the sea,” according to the IDF.

Israel began “Operation Swords of Iron” on Oct. 7, the day that thousands of Hamas terrorists swarmed across the Gaza border, rampaging across the northwestern Negev—murdering 1,200, wounding over 5,000 others and taking more than 200 hostages back to the Strip.

Meanwhile, sirens sounded in northern Israel on Sunday morning as the IDF reported that 10 mortar shells were launched from Lebanon at the area of Shlomi, falling in open areas.

The IDF struck the source of fire in response.

Air Force fighter jets on Sunday morning struck Hezbollah terror infrastructure in Lebanese territory.

At least 64 soldiers have been killed in action in Gaza, at the Lebanon border and in Judea and Samaria since the start of the Gaza ground operation on Oct. 27; 380 Israeli soldiers have died since the war started on Oct. 7.